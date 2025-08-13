Tempo fail to survive inspite easy victory

CRUST AND CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Maguiresbridge 0-4 Tempo 3-21

By Patrick McKiernan

Advertisement

TEMPO will be playing Division Three football next season despite a convincing victory over Maguiresbridge on Friday night at Páirc na hÓige.

The Maguires may feel mildly aggrieved as the league season ends, having matched Lisnaskea’s record but they were relegated due to the extra bonus point ‘Skea earned from the Club Players Competition.

This game itself was one way traffic throughout, with Tempo scoring three first half goals as they overwhelmed Maguiresbridge.

Darragh McCaffrey took the first one with a fine turn and finish, with Niall Fee adding in a second shortly after, being quickest to react in the square.

Ryan Breen scored the third goal after a fine passing move between Ryan Ingram and Tiarnan Bogue.

Bogue, who has been in great scoring form all season, added points from both frees and play, including a fantastic two-pointer, while Adrian Breen ended another mesmerising passing move with a sweet, clipped finish to leave the score 3-10 to 0-2 in Tempo’s favour at half-time.

The second half was played in the same pattern as the first, with Maguiresbridge left chasing shadows throughout.

Advertisement

Ryan and Adrian Breen scored two early points for the visitors, with Maguiresbridge pulling two back themselves.

Tiarnan Bogue added another score to ease Tempo further ahead before Ben Warnock got onto the scoresheet with a sublime effort, finishing a passing move by cutting in from the left and driving over.

With the game drawing to a close and Maguiresbridge understandably deflated, Ryan Ingram and Paddy Fee each added a point.

With both teams set to play in the Intermediate Championship, Tempo will go in full of confidence, while Maguiresbridge will look to reset, put the league behind them, and give it their best shot.