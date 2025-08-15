Talented Rachel to release new music

DERRYGONNELLY talent Rachel McConnell is set to take another step in her impressive career by releasing a new single, as she continues to make her mark on the Country music scene.

Rachel, who rose to prominence following her appearance on TG4 show ‘Glór Tíre’, recently teased her fans that some ‘new music is on the way’, with excitement building to her next release.

The Derrygonnelly singer has won a number of awards and accolades, while also receiving rave reviews for her hugely successful track ‘A Good Old Country Song’ which soared in the charts.

“’A Good Old Country Song’ is a true celebration of classic country vibes, blending heartfelt lyrics with Rachel’s [McConnell] beautifully rich voice,” a ‘Keltic Country Radio’ spokesperson said.

“The track has quickly become a favourite on the airwaves, bringing that nostalgic country sound we all love back to the forefront. With its infectious melody and relatable storytelling.

“It’s no wonder this tune has captured the hearts of listeners and taken her straight to the top.”

Rachel is in huge demand. She recently took centre stage at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen as part of the ‘Fermanagh’s Got County’ roadshow which took place at the local venue.

The ‘Glór Tíre’ finalist was also one of the main performers at a charity dance which took place at Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown, with all proceeds raised going towards the Enniskillen RNLI.