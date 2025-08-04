SWAH milk banks makes fresh appeal for donations

THE Human Milk Bank, which is based at the South West Acute Hospital, has issued a fresh appeal for donor mums to help it continue it’s life-saving work.

The only one of its kind on the island of Ireland, the team at the Western Trust run facility, which provides breast milk to neonatal units right across the island of Ireland, has supported thousands of premature and sick babies in recent years.

It has appealed for more donor mums to come forward over the busy summer months, when demand is high.

Susan Rogers, Lead Nurse for Public Health at the Western Trust thanked all those who had donated to the Milk Bank.

“We are indebted to our donor mums who have continued to provide essential donor breast milk for babies in neonatal units in hospitals throughout the whole of Ireland,” she said.

“The Human Milk Bank staff are working very hard to ensure this vital service remains available to all our vulnerable premature babies as the demand for donor expressed breast milk at this time is exceptionally high.”

Ms Rogers added, “We are continuing to experience a high demand for human milk over the summer period.

“Last year the Human Milk Bank provided over 1000 litres of donor breast milk to units across 27 hospitals throughout Ireland. This precious lifesaving donor milk has helped 783 premature babies, of which 223 were either a twin or a triplet.

“Breast milk gives premature and sick babies the best possible start in life as it helps build their immune system, their eye and brain development and prevents against devastating diseases which can affect premature or low birth weight babies.

“We have been very busy processing requests for donor milk to neonatal units across the province and in the Republic of Ireland over the past number of months. It is essential that we recruit donors on a continual basis.

“I would appeal to expectant mums to consider becoming a donor and for anyone to help spread the word about the Human Milk Bank as this is the best way to help us recruit new donors! We are also extremely grateful for the support of the Voluntary Blood Bikers, who continue to help support the transport of this much needed donor breast milk in all weather conditions.”

If you would like to find out more about the Human Milk Bank and becoming a donor please contact the Human Milk Bank on Tel: (028) 6862 8333 or email tmb.swah@westerntrust.hscni.net.