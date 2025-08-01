Superb Seamus helps Shamrocks defeat ‘Boro

CRUST & CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Brookeborough 0-12 Roslea 2-13

ROSLEA Shamrocks remain on course to top Division Two and secure a place in the divisional final after overcoming a spirited Brookeborough side on Friday night.

Two second-half goals from the evergreen Seamus Quigley helped the visitors secure the points and left the Hebers all but consigned to Division Three next year.

Brookeborough opened the scoring with a point from Conor Goodwin, before Sean Quigley responded for the Shamrocks.

The teams exchanged scores again, with Seamus Quigley and Tommy McCaffrey registering points for their respective sides.

Conor Howell landed a lovely two-point score to give Brookeborough the edge, but Niall Cosgrove and Sean Quigley hit back for Roslea to keep the match finely poised.

The half drew to a close with two lovely scores. Conor Goodwin struck a sweet point, and then Sean Quigley, on fine form yet again, smashed over a two-point free from distance to leave the teams level at 0-6 apiece going into the break.

The second half was another edition of the Seamus Quigley show, as he produced some stunning individual football to give Roslea the edge.

After he scored from a free, Quigley gathered a long pass, turned towards goal, and rifled a shot past the Brookeborough keeper to give the Shamrocks a four-point advantage.

Joe Corcoran and Rory Greene grabbed points for Brookeborough, but scores from Seamus Quigley and Adam Callaghan kept the away side in front.

A frustrated Brookebough kept plugging away but each time they got a point, Roslea were there to snatch one back.

The killer blow came with five minutes remaining as a loose ball was picked up by Seamus Quigley, who found the space to leather home his second goal of the evening.

Joe Corcoran hit a free for Brookeborough, but the game finished in another defeat for the Hebers.

Callum Gallagher and Paddy Woods played exceptionally well for the home team, but any side would struggle to contain Seamus Quigley in his current form, and once again, he was the outstanding player of the match.

Roslea will host Maguiresbridge next as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the final stretch of the league.

Brookeborough, with relegation all but confirmed, will aim to get their first league win when they visit Tempo on Friday night.