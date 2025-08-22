Stafford hails character of ‘brave’ Mallards

By Aaron Hassard

BALLINAMALLARD United manager Mark Stafford cut a relieved figure at Ferney Park on Saturday afternoon after his side picked up their first three points of the Playr-Fit Championship season against H&W Welders.

A Sean McAteer strike epitomised a dominant first half display from the Mallards, who saw off a second half fightback from the East Belfast side to claim the points. Stafford was delighted with his sides performance on both sides of the ball.

“We were very good again in the first half. The players were brave, played aggressively and didn’t let the Welders play their game,” the Ballinamallard United boss said.

“When we won the ball with our high press, we were good at getting forward and putting them under pressure. We deserved to be more than one goal up at the break.”

Ballinamallard let a half-time lead slip at Ards last week inside five minutes. Stafford was full of praise for what was a “resilient” final 45 minutes from the Mallards this time.

“We kept players focused and grounded at the break. We expected the Welders to provide a response, and they did. Our players sucked up the pressure and put in a resilient performance,” he recalled.

Lorcan Donnelly picked up the ‘Man of the Match’ award for a series of superb saves that kept the Welders at bay.

The Glentoran loanee’s presence between the posts was complimented by fine performances across all areas of the pitch.

“There were very good performances all over the pitch and you need that to beat a team like the Welders,” explained Stafford.

“Sean McAteer produced a brilliant finish with his weaker foot. We know he has that quality.

“We were a threat in the wide areas and nullified their wingers, our midfield and defence were outstanding and Lorcan [Donnelly] made some big saves to get us over the line.”

A difficult start to the season gets no easier for Stafford’s men, who host Limavady United this Saturday..

“Limavady are a good team, who have signed experienced players to challenge for a league title,” the Mallards manager added.

“We have a very tough start to the season, arguably playing three of the top four sides in the league. We will need to be at 100 per-cent of our capabilities to get anything from the game.”