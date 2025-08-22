St Pat’s and ‘Skea play out high scoring draw

F&W Division Three

St. Patrick’s 3 Lisnaskea Rovers 3

By Patrick McKiernan

DEFENDING took a back seat in Castlederg on Saturday afternoon as St Patrick’s and Lisnaskea Rovers started their Division Three campaigns with a riveting draw in scorching conditions.

Both sides will need to address the defensive frailties that could hinder their promotion hopes, but they served up a merciless attacking display throughout the game.

Both teams carved out early chances but lacked the decisive final ball, until Rovers took the lead with a goal that was as stunning as it was unexpected.

Under pressure from a St. Pat’s attack, Rovers launched an over-the-top clearance that went out wide to Brian McDermott.

From an improbable angle, he unleashed a stunning looped shot that fizzed over the Pat’s keeper and into the net.

Despite falling behind to a stunner of a goal, the home team pressed on.

When Liam Lynch floated a ball into the box to their captain, Thomas McMenamin, he was brought down for a penalty, which he dispatched, sending Sean McDermott the wrong way.

Pats continued to build pressure and won a free kick. Nathan McGlinchey, who was resigned from Dergview, curled it calmly over the wall, catching McDermott off guard and landing in the net for 2-1.

St. Patrick’s goalscoring hero McGlinchy was sent off for a foul on Jack McKenna, who was clear and running towards the box.

With the bonus of an extra man going into half-time, Rovers lifted their heads and were back on level terms after a brilliant Gaby Jones cross deflected off Pat’s defender Gerard Roulston and rolled over the line.

The second half was dominated by Lisnaskea, and if not for some excellent saves from the Castlederg goalkeeper, the game could have been over.

Rovers’ pressure finally paid off in the eightieth minute when Brian McDermott’s shot was parried into the path of Callum Padian, who calmly slotted it home to give Rovers a 3-2 lead.

St. Pat’s then went on the attack and scored their equaliser under controversial circumstances.

Debutant Gerard Roulston smashed a left-footed drive into the net, but there were shouts for a handball in the buildup that went unnoticed by the referee.

The game ended with a red card for the Rovers goalkeeper for an off the ball altercation with Jack McGinley. Rovers’ manager Alan Domer was pleased with his team’s character.

“All in all, it’s not a bad first day result. St. Patrick’s, on their own turf, are a hard team to play against. We have taken away a good few positives from the game so it’s onto the next,” explained Domer.