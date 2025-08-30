‘Skea aiming to make a mark on their senior return

By Patrick McKiernan

DESPITE missing out on promotion from Division Two this season, Lisnaskea are ready to make their mark on their return to the Senior Championship, having won the Junior and Intermediate titles in the previous two years.

Emmett’s manager Sean McManus has made no secret of his aim to return the side to the top of Fermanagh football and believes they have a strong chance of winning a record-equalling twenty-first Senior Championship title this year.

“There’s no point not aiming high. We are disappointed with how the league went, a couple of games where we couldn’t hold out cost us. I felt we had a great shot at being promoted this season,” said McManus. “But that’s behind us now and we’re back in the Senior Championship and we’re not just there to make up the numbers.”

Like most teams Lisnaskea have been hampered by injuries and absences, but things look like they might be coming together at the right time for a good run.

“We’ve barely been able to play a full-strength team from early on in the league, which impacted us, but most teams have similar issues so it’s hard to complain,” said McManus.

“After such an intense end to the league, with all four games in eight days, it’s hard not to be happy about a couple of weeks off for the players to rest and get some real training sessions in.

“The break will give time for those with minor issues to get back into training and it’s been great to get Joe McDade back for us just in time.

“He’s not just great for scores, he helps so much with the team every day.”

‘Skea have been drawn against Derrygonnelly, Enniskillen Gaels and Belnaleck, with their first match against Derrygonnelly on Sunday.

McManus is under no illusion about the difficulty of the task ahead.

“As far as draws go, it could hardly have been tougher. Each of those teams are strong, have great experience and history,” said McManus.

“We must be sharp and ready for Derrygonnelly, going in with the right level of consistency and belief.

“Playing in the Senior Championship is a massive step up, but we have the players and the ability to go toe-to-toe with anyone and win. We’ll find out soon enough.”

Lisnaskea’s final group game against Belnaleck carries a unique subplot, with McManus going head-to-head with former Lisnaskea player and close friend Daniel Kille.

“Daniel is a top man, a great friend of mine and is doing good stuff with Belnaleck. On the run up to that game, though, I might not be making much contact with him,” joked McManus.