Sisters raise £12,000 in memory of their father

Two Derrylin sisters have raised over £12,000 by running the Belfast Marathon in memory of their father, with the aim of increasing awareness and raising money for a local heart organisation.

Michelle Smith and Breege Cassidy completed the grueling marathon in May where they raised £12,236 which they recently presented to the British Heart Foundation in memory of their dad.

John Cassidy, a well-known resident, died in 2015 following a cardiac arrest. Post-mortem results revealed the 59-year-old had a condition called Cardoimegaly, which results in an enlarged heart.

“Breege and I wanted to mark the occasion by running the Belfast City Marathon and doing something he would have been proud of,” Michelle Smith explained, following their presentation.

The local primary school teacher felt it was important to remember their father’s legacy.

“This November marks 10 years since daddy’s sudden passing and we all still miss him deeply, he was the life and soul of the room and the heart of our family.

“The support of all of our family, friends and everyone who has donated, helped us keep going with every mile and reach the end with a smile on our face,” added the mother-of-two.

The British Heart Foundation is one of the leading charities which is aiming to find new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory conditions.

Michelle hopes that the money raised will help the local organisation with its work.

“It’s been amazing to know we can do something to help fund research that improves treatment and finds cures for families living with inherited heart conditions,” she added.