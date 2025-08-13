Service station robbery case to move to crown court

ROBERRY and burglary charges relating to the alleged break-in of a service station in Enniskillen is to transfer to crown court for trial.

Martin Gerard Patrick O’Loughlin (38) from Cavandale, Cavanalack but currently is accused of entering Lakeside Service Station in Enniskillen as a trespasser on June 8 and stealing a case of beer.

He appeared by video-link before the most recent sitting of Enniskillen Magistrates Court where a prosecuting lawyer advised the case is proceeding on indictment.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded O’Loughlin on continuing bail to return to court on September 8 when a committal date to return him for trial is expected to be fixed.