Second quarter surge key for Belcoo Ladies

Ladies Senior League Division One

Belcoo 3-10 Enniskillen 2-7

By Martin McBrien

A STRONG second quarter surge was key for Belcoo as they opened up an 11-point half-time lead over Enniskillen, which saw them run out convincing winners in this league meeting.

Despite their dominance, they were only able to add two second half scores, one being a last minute goal, while failing to register until the 48th minute.

Enniskillen had been faring little better but a late rush of scores did help the Gaels finish with a respectable tally.

Playing with the MacNean Park breeze, Belcoo made a lively start with early Mikayla Maguire and Ella McGovern (free) points followed by a sixth minute Elaine Maguire goal.

A Lucy Johnston point, from a short Aoibhe Judge free, got Enniskillen off the mark. Judge then quickly converted a brace of frees.

Just when it seemed as if the Gaels were really going to make a game of it, Belcoo hit a decisive purple patch to decisively swing the issue in their favour.

Eve Barrett started the home surge with a 13th minute point, before Scarlett O’Connor cut in from the right in for a goal.

Sixth straight points followed from Barrett, McGovern, Ciara Parker, Elaine Maguire (2) and Mikayla gave them a 2-9 to 0-04 interval lead, with Judge having pointed a 30th minute Gaels free.

With the competitive sting largely drawn, the second half was a rather low key affair, with the only third quarter score being a 40th minute Enniskillen goal by Louise Devlin.

O’Connor got Belcoo off the mark again with a 48th minute point but the remainder of the game was mainly dominated by the visitors with goalkeeper Eimear Keenan most prominent in an outfield role.

Keenan hit two points either side of a Devlin single before the game ended in a goals trade, an Enniskillen major of the ‘own goal’ variety cancelled by a well worked 62nd minute Elaine Maguire strike.

Best for Belcoo were Michelle Cullen, Leona McAloon and Cara Gray with all six starting forwards registering, while the Gaels had good hours from Lucy Johnston, Keenan and Megan Mullally.