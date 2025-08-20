Second half surge key for Teemore Minors

MINOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Teemore 2-12 Ederney 2-6

TWO second half goals from Adam McCaffrey and Thomas Fitzpatrick helped Teemore win the Minor B Football Championship title after a strong battle against Ederney.

The Shamrocks overturned a three-point half-time deficit to get their hands on the title, to their delight of their fans, after a hard-fought game which was played at Emmett Park in Lisnaskea.

Hopes were high that the Teemore side, who have all of their players available for the Minor A Football Championship next year, would be capable of putting in a performance worthy of the title.

“We are delighted to get the win,” Teemore assistant-manager, Sean Owens, told the ‘Herald.

“Hopefully we can push on for the Minor A Football Championship next year and put down a bit of marker, but first, we have to see how we get on over the winter and get ready for that.”

The St Joseph’s men were well worthy of their three-point lead at half-time in Lisnaskea.

The Ederney men have plenty of pace in their side and the strong running from deep caused significant troubles for the youthful Shamrocks side, who managed to hit five points in the half.

With Alex McCaffrey leading the way for Teemore at full-back, the Shamrocks registered five first-half scores through Sean Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Shannon, Oisin Donohoe and Aodhan Maguire.

In the second half, the Shamrocks brought the game to Ederney and they took control of the match, with midfielder Maguire proving very powerful, kicking four scores over the course.

Teemore’s first goal arrived when Adam McCaffrey netted and the Shamrocks took full advantage in the second half with Thomas Fitzpatrick, Sean Fitzpatrick and Donohoe adding further scores.

Ederney managed to score a late consolation goal but that was all it was, as Teemore finished the game on a high with Thomas Fitzpatrick scrambling the ball over the line to seal the title win.