Seán and Seamie have big roles to play for Roslea

BROTHERS Seán and Seamus Quigley will have a key role to play on Sunday if Roslea are to get their hands on the Division Two league trophy and secure promotion back to the top tier.

The Shamrocks face near neighbours Aghadrumsee in a formidable clash at Brewster Park this weekend and the talented twosome will be main men when Ciaran Murphy’s team bid for the title.

Seamus Quigley has been in imperious form for Roslea this season, with the rule changes helping make the game more attacking, which suits the front-foot football played by his side.

Advertisement

While he has struggled with injuries, Roslea have opted to play Seán Quigley between the sticks, with the former Erne ace a good ball player for their side. He’s also a solid kicker from placed ball.

Roslea have a wealth of experience in their side with the likes of Martin Beggan, Niall Cosgrove and James McMahon clocking up many appearances for the Shamrocks over the past decade.

The Shamrocks have also plenty of youth in their ranks with the Flanagan brothers, Micheál and Darragh, and Adam Callaghan, all impressing in the league for Ciaran Murphy’s charges.

Roslea topped Division Two and secured a home game in the first round of the upcoming Intermediate Football Championship and much of that was down to their defensive record.

Their defence will be tested on Sunday though, with Aghadrumsee possessing plenty of quality in their forward line, with Eddie Courtney and Enda McCabe racking up big scores this year.

Roslea will go into Sunday’s league final as favourites, but they’ll certainly have to be on their game and put in a solid 60-minute performance if they’re to get their hands on the league title.