Sadness following death of much-loved Amanda Corrigan

THE late Amanda (Mandy) Corrigan has been remembered as a “a bubbly person who always had a smile,” as the Enniskillen community mourns her peaceful passing, surrounded by her loving family.

Formerly of Cornagrade Road Enniskillen, Ms Corrigan passed away last Wednesday, July 30.

She had a long standing career in Marks and Spencer, where she is remembered as jolly, helpful and someone who always had time for everybody.

The community across Fermanagh was left saddened following the death, with a wave of tributes paid to Amanda over social media, who was remembered for bringing warmth, laughter and kindness wherever she went.

“Mandy was lovely. A bubbly person who always had a smile and time to chat,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “Always had time to chat and was always pleasant when you met her.”

Mandy was a lovely friendly lady always with a smile on her face,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read, “She brought warmth, laughter and kindness wherever she went. She spoke with such pride and love for her grandchildren and her family meant everything to her. Mandy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Ms Corrigan is survived by her husband Ciaran, her daughters Claire Beatty (William), Niamh (Andy), her son Sean (Sophie), her brother Mark and her grandchildren Tommy, Ronan, Oisin and Chloe.

She is predeceased by her father Gary McGowan

Following her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church on Friday she was interred in Cross Cemetery.