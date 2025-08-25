Sadness at the death of ‘gentleman’ Jack Feely

The Garrison community was left saddened following the death of much-loved resident Jack Feely who was fondly remembered as “one of life’s gentleman” and a “quiet easy-going man”.

Mr Feely, formerly of Glen West in Garrison, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen earlier this month.

Many tributes were paid to Mr Feely, who was a respected and highly regarded member of the Garrison and extended Fermanagh community.

“Jack was one of life’s gentlemen. May he rest in peace,” one mourner said.

Mr Feely is survived by his brother Tony and his sisters Tess and Aggie.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary, his brothers Packie Din and Kevin and his sisters Celia and Bernie.

Following his Requiem Mass at Mary Queen of Peace Church in Garrison on Monday, he was interred in the adjoining cemetery.