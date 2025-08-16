‘Ryder’ Cup pursuit the aim for Erne Gaels Seamus

Westville Hotel SFL Division One Final

SEAMUS Ryder managed Erne Gaels to the Division One league title in 2021 and on Sunday, he’s hoping to play a key role in Brewster Park as they aim to get their hands on the trophy again.

Standing in their way however is Derrygonnelly who have won five of the last ten Senior League crowns. The Belleek forward insists the reigning county champions won’t be taking them for granted.

“It’s going to be physical. There is going to be nothing easy,” anticipated Ryder.

“All scores are going to be hard earned and we’re going to have

to be well set up at the back to

stop Derrygonnelly’s dangerous players. The match-ups have to be figured out as well.

“I would be shocked if it won’t be there in the melting pot in the final five or 10 minutes with both teams going for the win. That’s always the way between Erne Gaels and Derrygonnelly.”

The two sides have had their fair share of battles over the years. They met in this year’s league in early July, with the Harps running out 1-15 to 0-13 winners in the game.

Both sides were missing some key players that day though, with Erne Gaels without their captain and key man Ryan Lyons, while Ultán Kelm didn’t feature at all during the nine-round league.

In their absence, young players Eamonn Óg Magee, the Johnston brothers, Odhrán and Padraig and Dan McCann have impressed, with Ryder saying the Belleek squad is in a good place.

“A couple of boys have stepped up and a few have earned their place on the teamsheet. There is a couple of more established players that will be coming off the bench and that is good,” he said.

This Sunday’s league final experience will be a different one for Ryder. When Belleek won the title in 2021, he was on the sideline, guiding them to a significant victory over Kinawley.

‘Seamie’ will be in the thick of the action again at the weekend, this time on the pitch, and he feels that Belleek boss Declan Bonner will have his side primed for battle when they take to Brewster Park.

“We’ve set out that we want to win everything that we’re in,” the Erne Gaels forward explained.

“The two boys [Declan Bonner and Paul Breen] have standards and they expect them to be met. Our lads, like any team that has tasted success, we want more and we have to earn them.

“Derrygonnelly have been the standard bearers for a long time and a couple of teams, ourselves and Enniskillen, have came to challenge them. We have to push on now,” added Ryder.

Ryder, himself, has been in impressive form for Erne Gaels and he’s relishing Sunday’s game.

“I am enjoying it. The new rules have helped a wee bit,” said the Belleek forward.

“It’s a bit more open in the forward line and when you win it, you want to win it again. We probably haven’t won as much as we have over the past and we want to go again.

“We’re happy and we’re not settling for nothing,” added Ryder.