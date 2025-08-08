Royal Black holds annual Fermanagh parade

THE ROYAL Black Institution has commemorated the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler at its annual demonstration on Saturday.

More than 30 preceptories, accompanied by 36 marching bands, marked the event in the Lakeland village of Derrygonnelly.

The village, which last played host to the event in August 1973, saw a procession of around 2,000 participants, including the members of accordion, pipe, flute, and silver bands.

Ballyreagh Silver Band, who are celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, led the parade. Among the musical outfits on parade were Garrison Accordion, Enniskillen Pipe and Inver Flute.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, who was the principal speaker at the demonstration field on Creamery Road, said: “The Royal Black Institution has a long history and tradition in Fermanagh.

“This traditional event draws together sir knights from the border counties of Fermanagh, Cavan, Monaghan, and Donegal.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful day here in the great village of Derrygonnelly, where we have witnessed for the Reformed Christian Faith and celebrated our history and culture.”

In a message to sir knights and supporters, County Grand Master Neville McElwaine congratulated the members of Derrygonnelly Star of Freedom RBP 465 for “having the vision and dedication” to host the event.

“I am certain today will be another memorable chapter in the rich history of our great institution here in Co Fermanagh,” he said.

“Our dedicated charity this year is the Air Ambulance NI, which continues to offer live-saving services across Northern Ireland, and, in many cases, here in rural Fermanagh.”

This year’s commemoration event received sponsorship from Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.