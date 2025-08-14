+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportGAARoslea too strong for ‘Bridge
Niall Cosgrove was one of Roslea's goalscorers.

Roslea too strong for ‘Bridge

Posted: 1:00 pm August 14, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Crust & Crumb Senior Football League Div 2

Roslea  2-13  Maguiresbridge  0-11

GOALS from Martin Beggan and Niall Cosgrove helped Roslea to a comfortable eight-point win over Maguiresbridge on Sunday evening as they concluded their Division Two campaign in top spot.

The game didn’t matter too much as a contest. Roslea had already booked their place in the final, while Maguiresbridge were relegated to the newly formed Division Three for 2026.

Unlike Friday night’s game, Roslea fielded a much stronger side for their game v Maguiresbridge and they opened up a four-point advantage at half-time, to lead 1-06 to 0-05.

Adam Callaghan opened the scoring for the Shamrocks after two minutes, with Seamus Quigley pointing a free and Sean Lynch also tagging on a score to put them in the early ascendancy.

Adam Treanor and Niall Cosgrove added further scores for Roslea, while Ciaran Corrigan and Luca McCusker managed to hit back with points for the lacklustre ‘Bridge team.

Roslea were sharp on the counter attack and they hit their first goal of the game after 18 minutes when Martin Beggan raced through the Maguiresbridge defence, before firing to the net.

Quigley then added another point to put the Roslea side four ahead at the half-time break.

After the restart, Seamus Quigley kicked over a two-point free, while his brother Seán converted a ‘45 off the ground to put the game beyond the reach of Maguiresbridge.

The ‘Bridge have struggled for scores this season, but brothers Sean and Ciaran Corrigan managed to hit back with some well-worked points for the relegated team.

However Roslea put the game to bed with 36 minutes on the clock when Niall Cosgrove finished off a quick counter attack to the Maguiresbridge net, to seal a deserved victory for the Shamrocks.

The home side finished the game in some style with Conor Woods and Adam Treanor registering, before Sean Lynam kicked over a two-point free to wrap up an eight-point victory.

Posted: 1:00 pm August 14, 2025
