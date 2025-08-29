RNLI supporter marks 21st with Carrybridge RNLI crew

A LOCAL supporter of the RNLI, Kelvin Morrison celebrated turning 21 recently, and decided to spend the evening with Carrybridge RNLI, one of his favourite charities that is very close to his heart.

When the lifeboat station heard of Kelvin’s upcoming visit, which was the same night as their weekly training takes place, they decided to surprise Kelvin by decorating the lifeboat station with balloons, printing off special portrait pictures, and presenting him with a birthday card and a present as a small token of our appreciation.

On arrival at the lifeboat station with his mum and his sister, Kelvin was overwhelmed by what had been arranged for him. He also had brought along his birthday cake to share with all the team who were at the station that evening.

Kelvin was taken on a full tour of the lifeboat station by Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager and even tried on some of the crew kit to feel what it’s like to be a volunteer.

He also met the crew who were at the station that evening training, but the highlight of the whole evening for Kelvin was the return of Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Douglas Euan & Kay Richards which had been afloat on its weekly training exercise.

Speaking following the visit, Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI commented, “We were delighted to welcome Kelvin and his family to our station to celebrate his birthday.

“As a charity we are completely reliant on the unwavering support of our community as without their generous donations we would be unable to continue to offer our lifesaving service. We would like to again wish Kelvin a very Happy 21st Birthday.”