Rice hits late winner for Harps U16s in Div 3 Final

Under-16 Girls Division 3 Final

Aghadrumsee 3-08 Derrygonnelly 3-09

ÁINE Rice scored a late winning point for Derrygonnelly Under-16s as they narrowly edged a six-goal thriller against Aghadrumsee in Tempo on Thursday to get their hands on the Division Three title.

The game was nip and tuck throughout, with the sides level at the break, 0-07 to 1-04.

Myah Greene, Orlaith Duffy and Niamh McGovern were among the scores for the Harps, with Kayla Boyle netting for Aghadrumsee, while Holli Mulligan and Caoimhe Sheridan also pointed.

The second-half was an end to end encounter with Derrygonnelly scoring three goals, Katie James netting first, with Chloe Carroll and Rice also hitting majors for the Harps.

Aghadrumsee put in a valiant performance in the encounter with Erin McPhillips and Aoibhe Killen scoring goals for the St Macartan’s side, while Boyle finished the game with an impressive 1-05.

The St Macartan’s side were dealt a significant blow late in the game when two of their players picked up yellow cards, meaning that they had to finish the 13-a-side encounter with 11 players.

Derrygonnelly took full value of their numerical advantage, with Rice kicking a late score to secure a Division Three league title for the Harps, in joyous scenes at St Patrick’s Park.