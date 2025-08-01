Rhys sets the stage for West End tour debut

AN ENNISKILLEN man is set to take centre stage on the international theatre scene after landing a coveted role in the West End cast of Dear Evan Hansen for its upcoming Asia tour.

The talented performer, Rhys Hopkins, whose passion for theatre began in his hometown, will now join the critically acclaimed production as it reaches new audiences across the continent for his professional debut.

“I have always known that I wanted to have a career in performing arts, even before I really knew what that was,” Rhys told the ‘Herald this week.

When I was little I was so drawn to singing and performing and thankfully I was always encouraged by my parents to pursue that throughout my life, regardless of how jarring it may have been to have their 10 year old son belting Justin Bieber completely unprovoked.

“It wasn’t until secondary school though, that I really started to get involved with drama. I was especially encouraged by my drama teacher Tory McVeigh, who has been a huge influence in guiding me down a path she trusted would be an obtainable career path for me.”

Rhys shared the struggle that came with enjoying performing arts as a boy in Fermanagh.

“Being a boy interested in singing and acting at school came with its fair share of getting picked on, but even through that it still felt like the one constant in my life, like there was truly nothing that anyone could say to me that would deter me from pursuing it,” he said.

“From then I began to join local groups such as Enniskillen Light Operatic and Fermanagh Musical Theatre, and have been working with them regularly since 2017 most recently directing FMT’s 2025 production of ‘Carrie’ this August.”

The 23 year old moved to London in 2022 to study at Rose Bruford College on their American Theatre Arts programme, a vocational course focusing on Acting, Directing and Musical Theatre – through this he was granted the opportunity to study abroad at The New School in New York City.

“It feels very full circle for me to be in this show actually, in many ways it was a gateway for me into contemporary musical theatre, Dear Evan Hansen was one of the first musicals that I could really see myself in, recently my music teacher Peter Doherty told me ‘For Forever’ from Dear Evan Hansen was one of the first songs I sang for him in class,” said Rhys.

“It feels completely surreal to be playing Connor Murphy, it has felt like the biggest pinch me moment of my life and the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep.

“The show itself has a large fan base and lots of incredible actors have played this role before me so there is a level of pressure that comes with playing something so well known but it’s also very exciting to get to make it my own and bring my interpretation to life.”

Reflecting on his recent success, the Fermanagh performer shared his hopes for the future and gratitude for those who helped him along the way.

“I just hope to continue getting involved in work that I’m passionate about, I’d love to branch out and into straight plays, film and TV as well as musical theatre and to just keep learning along the way.

“I feel extremely grateful to my amazing friends, family and educators who have guided me to this point, I would be nowhere close to where I am without the unwavering support I have been so lucky to receive by my peers.”