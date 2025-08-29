Residents revive tradition with Riverside Raft Race

THE SECOND annual Riveside Raft Race went off without a hitch this year, with around 100 people gathering on the Enniskillen shore for an afternoon packed with fun, creativity and community spirit.

Thankfully, the weather played ball and the event – which is a rival of a former town tradition from years gone by – turned out to be a great success.

“It is all done for the community and great entertainment for the residents,” said one of the organisers, Stephen Graham.

Following the success of last year’s debut event, the raft race is now set to become an annual tradition – and it’s only getting bigger. This year saw around 10 imaginative and handcrafted rafts, including a giant swan and even a tank complete with a gun turret.

The race results brought plenty of smiles and celebration. First place went to Kieran Hassard, with Jack Graham coming in a close second after a spirited effort. The youngest competitor of the day was nine-year-old Charlie Parton, who impressed everyone with his enthusiasm and courage.

A heartfelt touch came from Jackie Fallis of Art By Us, who hand-painted ceramic mugs and generously donated them as unique, artistic trophies. The award for Best Overall Raft went to the beautifully crafted swan raft, helmed by Steve Cresswell and Wendy Keogh.

Meanwhile, Eddie Lannon made waves on his formidable Tank raft, earning him the award for Best Design.

“The next morning we went down and cleared the shore up. We want to thank everybody that was involved,” Stephen added.