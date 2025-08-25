Ray of Hope shines as the community remembers ‘Mickey Mac’

A large crowd turned out at Galloon Island at the weekend for the annual Ray of Hope Walk and Talk.

Now in its fifth year, the event is the brainchild of the family and friends of the late Michael McPhillips, known to those who loved him as Mickey Mac.

A popular photographer and videographer from Newtownbulter, and keen local historian, Mickey sadly passed away during the pandemic in 2020, leaving the local community devastated.

The Ray of Hope event builds on Mickey’s legacy, bringing the community together, and is also aimed at fundraising and creating awareness for mental health support. Over the past five years, it has raised tens of thousands for that cause.

The highlight of this year’s weekend, which takes place on Mickey’s birthday, was the Galloon Island Walk and Talk, complete with a colour run, which took place on Sunday.

“What a truly wonderful afternoon we had at our Walk and Talk event on the beautiful Galloon Island, an amazing and fitting way to pay tribute to our much loved and missed Mickey on his birthday,” said a Ray of Hope spokesperson. Thank you to all who came and all who helped make this event as amazing as it was.”