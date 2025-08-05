Public meeting called as fight to save SWAH emergency service intensifies

The Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) campaign group is inviting the public to a crucial meeting at the Westville Hotel, Enniskillen, as part of its continued efforts to secure the reinstatement of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

With community concern still high and the future of the service uncertain, the meeting aims to update residents, gather support, and outline the next steps in the campaign to restore this vital provision. Campaigners are urging everyone in the local area and beyond to attend, stressing that public pressure and unity are more important than ever.

Hundreds of concerned locals turned out for an urgent public meeting hosted by the hospital campaign group at Fermanagh House earlier this month, where campaigners, politicians, and members of the public all had their say on the situation. Emotions ran high as many attendees shared personal stories of how the loss of emergency surgery at SWAH has affected their families and communities.

The upcoming meeting will take place on Tuesday, August 5, at 7:30pm in the Westville Hotel, and is expected to draw a large crowd once again. Guest speakers will include healthcare professionals, local councillors, and campaign leaders, with time allocated for public questions and discussion.