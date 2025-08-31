PSNI believe series of thefts in Enniskillen are linked

POLICE are investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Enniskillen yesterday, August 30, which are believed to be linked.

A police spokesperson said: “The first report, was that an unsuccessful attempt had been made to enter a vehicle in Yoan Road area at approximately 1:15am. A short time later a Blue Toyota Hilux was reported stolen from a house in nearby Carran Close.

“Later, police received a report that property had been entered in the Kilmacormick Avenue and also a property in the Hillview Park area sometime overnight between the 29th and 30th of August. A number of items had been stolen from both.

“Further to this, a report of vehicles being interfered with in the Corban Avenue area was received. Two cars were entered in this location and items stolen.

“The stolen blue Toyota Hilux has been sighted travelling on the Dromore Road towards Omagh at 3:14am and also travelling towards Newtownbutler from Lisnaskea at 7:25am.”

Detectives in Enniskillen CID are investigating all of these reports and would like to hear from anyone with information or doorbell, dashcam or any other footage captured in the areas of the homes targeted. Please call 101 with any information, or if you prefer you can provide information online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org.