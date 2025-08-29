PSNI appeal after quantity of cash found in Enniskillen

The PSNI are trying to find the owners of a quantity of cash found in Enniskillen.

A police spokesperson urged anyone who thinks the money belongs to them to get in contact.

For obvious reasons, the PSNI has not said how much cash was found.

“If you believe this is yours, please phone police on 101 and quote reference 1124 of 28/08/25, or alternatively call into Enniskillen Police Station between 11am and 7pm, Monday to Friday,” said the spokesperson.