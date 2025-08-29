+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeCommunityPSNI appeal after quantity of cash found in Enniskillen

PSNI appeal after quantity of cash found in Enniskillen

Posted: 6:36 am August 29, 2025

The PSNI are trying to find the owners of a quantity of cash found in Enniskillen.

A police spokesperson urged anyone who thinks the money belongs to them to get in contact.

For obvious reasons, the PSNI has not said how much cash was found.

Advertisement

“If you believe this is yours, please phone police on 101 and quote reference 1124 of 28/08/25, or alternatively call into Enniskillen Police Station between 11am and 7pm, Monday to Friday,” said the spokesperson.

 

Related posts:

Dooneen Community Centre granted new life Missing person found after search in Enniskillen Fivemiletown gym owner shows there’s life after school

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:36 am August 29, 2025
Top
Advertisement