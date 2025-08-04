+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Probation for multiple offences

Probation for multiple offences

Posted: 5:16 pm August 4, 2025

AN Enniskillen man has been sentenced to 18 months probation after he was charged with disorderly behaviour in a licensed premises, causing criminal damage, common assault and resisting police.
Aaron McManus (41) of Kilmacormick Road in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was charged with matters dating to February 2025.
The court heard that McManus was causing disorderly behaviour in a licensed premises in the town and he was refused service, where he later threw a bar stool at an individual.
McManus was charged with unlawfully assaulting one individual and damaging drinking glasses.
His defence counsel told the court that McManus returned to the scene, paying £50 for damages.
McManus was charged with resisting police arrest and refusing to wear his handcuffs. The court was also told that he repeatedly kicked the walls of the cell van on his way to custody in Strabane.
Defence counsel, Ciaran Roddy, explained that McManus demonstrated ‘extremely poor behaviour’ but said that he had been a regular in the bar for 20 years, without causing any issues.
It was also explained that McManus is a carer for his mother and he uses alcohol as a coping mechanism for a range of issues which date back to his childhood. He also said he had a record.
District judge, Alana McSorley, sentenced McManus to 18 months probation.

