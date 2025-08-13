Police investigate attack on boat in Enniskillen

POLICE in Fermanagh are appealing for information in regards to an arson that occurred causing damage to a boat in the Loughview Drive area of Enniskillen.
The attack happened on August 5 between 5.30am and 7am.
“If you have any information, please contact police on 101 and quote 203 of 05/08/25,” said a police spokesperson.
Posted: 7:20 am August 13, 2025