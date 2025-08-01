Plans revealed for extension to famous Fermanagh hotel

THE owners of one of Fermanagh’s best known hotels have applied for planning permission for a major extension.

The plans would see front and side extensions to Mahon’s Hotel on Mill Street in Irvinestown.

The work would include an extension to the hotel’s Delany Suite, a single-storey side bar extension and a covered link to the Railway Bar.

The owners of the hotel say its development is ‘critical’ to the local tourism sector.

Mahon’s Hotel was first opened in1883 by Joseph Mahon who had previously owned the Erne Hotel in Ballyshannon.

The Fermanagh hotel started as a coaching inn for the stabling of horses, food provision and accommodation.

It is now a popular destination for the many tourists who visit the local region.

In a supporting document submitted as part of the planning application for the new extension, a representative of the hotel owners said the proposal was a ‘clear investment’ in the local economy.

“Mahon’s Hotel plays an integral part in the local tourism infrastructure, and the proposal enhances that contribution by upgrading key event-hosting facilities.

“While the Delany Suite already hosts weddings, conferences and community events, this development will provide a more modern, accessible and upgraded space.

“The enhancement is a clear investment in the local tourism sector, with long-term community and economic benefits.”

The final decision on the extension plans at Mahon’s Hotel rests with the council’s planning committee.