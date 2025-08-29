Phenomenal support for new cancer centre

THE team behind the new Cancer Focus Support Centre in Enniskillen have said they are “incredibly grateful,” after receiving a major donation of £40,000 to develop a special space in its facility.

Opened at 18 High Street in Enniskillen in May, the centre has been warmly received, providing a key role in supporting local residents and their families who are living locally with cancer.

The Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby, recently donated a staggering £40,000 to help with the running of a ‘Living Room’ at the new facility, which provides a safe space for families.

Chief Executive Officer at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, Richard Spratt, said that the money raised will play a vital role in helping the Enniskillen facility support many families and residents.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation that will go a long way to helping us support the many families who will use our Centre during their cancer journey,” explained Mr Spratt.

“Every day, six people are diagnosed with cancer in the Western Trust and we know that this news affects the whole family.

“Having a safe and welcoming sanctuary for families to visit, speak about their worries, and receive the right support makes a massive difference to how people move forward to live their most fulfilled lives,” added the Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The Enniskillen community has reacted warmly to the opening of the new facility, with a range of activities and different initiatives taking place with the aim of raising proceeds for the charity.

Enniskillen bar ‘Blake’s of the Hollow’ recently organised a charity football match, where they raised an impressive £4,000, with all proceeds set to go towards supporting the new facility.

Lead nurse, Claire Edwards, feels the environment at the Cancer Focus Support Centre is encouraging residents to pop in and talk openly about their experiences and concerns.

“We didn’t want to be clinical. When you have a cancer diagnosis and you’re in hospital, it’s a process. That love, that care and wrap around holistic support isn’t there,” said Ms Edwards.

“We want them to feel like it’s a home here in Enniskillen. We have a living room, we have separate private rooms, we have gardens and lots of homely areas where people feel at home.

“Since I’ve been working with Cancer Focus, it’s been about learning the ethos and how they work and what services they provide. I’m looking forward to supporting people,” she added.