‘Phenomenal’ response to BID’s roundabouts

They had been increasingly seen as an eyesore in the town in recent years, but now Enniskillen’s roundabouts have finally been given a make over.

They’re “only going to get better” too, with Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID confirming the business support organisation is to continue with its ambitious project to redesign and revamp the roundabouts in the county town.

The Enniskillen Business Improvement District has pledged to redevelop the roundabouts in the area, with businesses and companies from across the county financially sponsoring the work.

Advertisement

It recently completed the work on a roundabout at Trory, which was sponsored by firm Balcas.

Businesses including Greentown Environmental, Donnelly Group, Enniskillen Credit Union and Vauxhall Lochside Garages all sponsored roundabouts, with other firms set to come on board.

Manager at Enniskillen BID, Ms McAloon, is pleased with the success of the new project.

“It’s only going to get better. The feedback has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Ms McAloon.

“We’re in it for a five-year plan so those flowers that are planted will bloom annually and grow and they’re only going to get better looking. We were dealing with a completely blank canvas.”

Many residents had been left frustrated over why the Department for Infrastructure or the Council hadn’t dealt with the roundabouts, leaving

Enniskillen BID to take proactive action to redevelop them.

Advertisement

Ms McAloon said that Enniskillen BID remains committed to making a difference.

“You can either sit back and grumble that the Council aren’t doing things like the roundabouts or the fireworks or you can go and get it done,” she explained.

“If I thought that lobbying would change the Council’s mind, I would be certainly doing that but we have lobbied and it appears that round