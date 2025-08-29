Pettigo film student wins nine international awards

A STUNNING short film by Pettigo filmmaker Frances Maguire has scooped nine international film awards and has been selected to screen at six international film festivals around the world from Chile and Australia to the US and France this summer.

The short documentary titled “Echoes of an Irish Lifetime (2025)” focuses on the reminiscences of 94-year-old Owney McGoldrick about his life farming in the northwest of Ireland.

Frances lives in Pettigo with her spouse and three grown up children.

She made the film as part of her dissertation final under the guidance of ATU lecturer Matt McDonagh during the third year of her studies on the Bachelor of Arts in Film and Media Production in ATU Donegal.

She is a member of FilmFreeway, the umbrella name for a wide range of film festivals around the world.

Speaking about her work, Frances said, “My passion for creative storytelling led me to write this short film. The experience has deepened my love for filmmaking and reinforced my commitment to a future in the industry.

“My goal is to further hone my craft and expand my knowledge by engaging directly with those who have established careers in this field. I’m eager to contribute creatively while gaining valuable insights that will help me grow as a filmmaker.

“I look forward to building relationships within the industry and am enthusiastic about the possibility of working alongside talented individuals who share my passion for storytelling and cinematic expression.”

Lecturer Matt McDonogh said Frances was “a delight to work with as a student.”

“Inquisitive and hard-working, she is enthusiastic in all aspects of film-making and took every opportunity that came her way, getting work placements on a number of productions which shot in Donegal,” he said.

“I and my colleagues are delighted that her graduate film is getting the recognition that it and she deserves.”