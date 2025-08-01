Opening Fermanagh & Western fixtures released

LOCAL rivalries are about to reignite after the Fermanagh and Western fixtures were released on Sunday.

Almost three months on from their meeting that decided last year’s title, Killen Rangers and Enniskillen Town will face off again in the Kennedy Cup on Friday, August 8th, kicking off the new season.

Killen, who secured their first Mercer League crown with that May win, travel to Brendan McCusker Park, Dromore, as reigning league champions. Town, meanwhile, arrive as holders of the Mulhern Cup, with both no doubt keen to hit the ground running.

The following Saturday, the league campaign begins proper across all divisions — from Division One down to Division Three, plus the reserve leagues.

Killen start their title defence away to Dergview Reserves, while Town host Lisbellaw United. NFC Kesh, last season’s other main title challengers, travel to Augher Stars.

New Enniskillen Rangers manager Darren Higginbotham faces his first test when hosting newly promoted Ballinamallard United Reserves — who themselves visit Town the following week, renewing that old rivalry.

In Division Two, Irvinestown Wanderers open their season away at Mountjoy United. Meanwhile, all three Enniskillen sides in Division Three — Athletic, Galaxy and Rovers — start on the road, as do Lisnaskea Rovers. Enniskillen Rovers are the first visitors to the newly re-formed Omagh Town.

Friday 8 August – 7.30pm

KENNEDY CUP

Killen Rangers v Enniskillen Town United

(Brendan McCusker Park, Dromore)

Saturday 16 August – 2pm

DIVISION ONE

Augher Stars v NFC Kesh

Dergview Reserves v Killen Rangers

Enniskillen Rangers v Ballinamallard United Reserves

Enniskillen Town United v Lisbellaw United

Magheraveely v Beragh Swifts

Tummery Athletic v Strathroy Harps

DIVISION TWO

Ardstraw v Omagh Hospitals

Fivemiletown United Development v Castlederg United

Mountfield v Fintona Swifts

Mountjoy United v Irvinestown Wanderers

Newtownstewart United v Orchard Farm

DIVISION THREE

Drumquin United v Dunbreen Rovers

Lisnarick v Enniskillen Athletic

Maguiresbridge v Enniskillen Galaxy

Omagh Town v Enniskillen Rovers

St Patrick’s v Lisnaskea Rovers