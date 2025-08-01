Opening Fermanagh & Western fixtures released

LOCAL rivalries are about to reignite after the Fermanagh and Western fixtures were released on Sunday.
Almost three months on from their meeting that decided last year’s title, Killen Rangers and Enniskillen Town will face off again in the Kennedy Cup on Friday, August 8th, kicking off the new season.
Killen, who secured their first Mercer League crown with that May win, travel to Brendan McCusker Park, Dromore, as reigning league champions. Town, meanwhile, arrive as holders of the Mulhern Cup, with both no doubt keen to hit the ground running.
The following Saturday, the league campaign begins proper across all divisions — from Division One down to Division Three, plus the reserve leagues.
Killen start their title defence away to Dergview Reserves, while Town host Lisbellaw United. NFC Kesh, last season’s other main title challengers, travel to Augher Stars.
New Enniskillen Rangers manager Darren Higginbotham faces his first test when hosting newly promoted Ballinamallard United Reserves — who themselves visit Town the following week, renewing that old rivalry.
In Division Two, Irvinestown Wanderers open their season away at Mountjoy United. Meanwhile, all three Enniskillen sides in Division Three — Athletic, Galaxy and Rovers — start on the road, as do Lisnaskea Rovers. Enniskillen Rovers are the first visitors to the newly re-formed Omagh Town.
Friday 8 August – 7.30pm
KENNEDY CUP
Killen Rangers v Enniskillen Town United
(Brendan McCusker Park, Dromore)
Saturday 16 August – 2pm
DIVISION ONE
Augher Stars v NFC Kesh
Dergview Reserves v Killen Rangers
Enniskillen Rangers v Ballinamallard United Reserves
Enniskillen Town United v Lisbellaw United
Magheraveely v Beragh Swifts
Tummery Athletic v Strathroy Harps
DIVISION TWO
Ardstraw v Omagh Hospitals
Fivemiletown United Development v Castlederg United
Mountfield v Fintona Swifts
Mountjoy United v Irvinestown Wanderers
Newtownstewart United v Orchard Farm
DIVISION THREE
Drumquin United v Dunbreen Rovers
Lisnarick v Enniskillen Athletic
Maguiresbridge v Enniskillen Galaxy
Omagh Town v Enniskillen Rovers
St Patrick’s v Lisnaskea Rovers
