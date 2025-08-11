‘One in four’ are living in poverty in Fermanagh

THE shocking extent of poverty in Fermanagh has been laid bare, with new figures revealing that nearly one in four people in the district are now living in relative poverty.

Recent statistics show that approximately 23 per-cent of residents fall below the poverty line – three per-cent higher than the Northern Ireland average.

Wages in the area are also significantly lower, with the median full-time salary sitting nearly nine per-cent below the regional norm.

The most deprived areas identified include Enniskillen, Irvinestown, Lisnaskea, Belcoo and Garrison, where many families are struggling to stay afloat due to a combination of low income, rising living costs, and limited access to vital services such as healthcare.

In Lisnaskea, the Oak Healthy Living Centre has become a critical support hub, offering food banks and vouchers to help families cover essential expenses.

Michael Mowen, who manages the centre, said poverty in Fermanagh has worsened in recent years due to ‘structural inequalities’.

“Wages here tend to be lower than in other parts of Northern Ireland,” he explained. “People often have just enough to get by, with little or no disposable income.”

Mr Mowen also pointed to the removal of local health services as a key factor in the crisis.

“Many patients now face long waits for consultations and treatments – anywhere from six months to two years.

“Travelling for appointments adds extra costs, and some people are forced to neglect their health altogether. That, in turn, affects their ability to work.”

While private healthcare is sometimes the only option, it remains out of reach for most.

A single private consultation can cost up to £500, with surgery potentially exceeding £5,000.

Jenny Irvine, CEO of the ARC Healthy Living Centre, said that while poverty in Fermanagh is real and growing, stigma remains a major barrier to support.

“We need to remove the shame around poverty. It’s no one’s fault,” she said.

“People end up in poverty for many reasons – job loss, family breakdown, migration, or being raised in a struggling household.”

Ms Irvine added that fear of judgment keeps people from seeking help.

“Even foodbanks carry stigma. From the outside, someone might seem like they have it all, but the reality can be very different.”

In response to the worsening situation, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched a ten-year anti-poverty plan, ‘Pathways out of Poverty’, which has already supported hundreds of families across the district.

Council chairman Cllr Barry McElduff said the figures underline the urgent need for action.

“One in four children in our area is living in poverty,” he said.

“That means they and their families lack the financial resources to maintain a decent standard of living.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact, particularly in rural areas like ours.”