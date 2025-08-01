Newtownbutler teen accused of charges from hit-and-run

A teenager from Newtownbutler has appeared in court in relation to a total of nine motoring offences from an alleged hit-and-run.

Joshua Irwin (19) from Feugh Road is charged with twice taking a vehicle without consent and causing damage in the process as well as causing injury, driving it without due care and attention, as well as without a licence or insurance, failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which injury was caused and failing to report this to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on July 10 at Moorlough Road, Newtownbutler.

Advertisement

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected. District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Irwin on continuing bail to return to court on August 11.