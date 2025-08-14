Newtownbutler miss out on top two berth

CRUST AND CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Brookeborough 0-8 Newtownbutler 2-22

By Patrick McKiernan

NEWTOWNBUTLER eased to victory in their final league match of the season against Brookeborough on Friday night.

However despite the routine win, Newtown miss out on a place in the Divisional Final after Aghadrumsee’s victory over Roslea.

For Brookeborough, it will be a league season to forget as they did not manage to claim a single win and they will now play Division Three next year.

The visitors bookended the first half with Dara Rooney points, one from a free and the other from play but the rest of the half, and match, belonged to the visitors.

Kealan Fitzpatrick starred for Newtown, kicking nine points, including the first three of the game. Ger O’Keefe added a fourth point from a well taken free.

Joe Corcoran grabbed a point midway through the half before Newtown raced into the distance with six unanswered points.

Fitzpatrick and Conor Courtney grabbed a brace each, with Donal McDaid and Sean Conlon pointing from play to leave the score at 0-10 to 0-3.

Any chance of a Brookeborough comeback was ended quickly in the second half when Sean Conlon dropped over a peach of a two-pointer, with Fitzpatrick adding to his tally from play.

Newtown then added five further scores without reply, including a goal, putting Brookeborough beyond even damage limitation. Courtney and Jarlath Jackman scored from play, with Fitzpatrick scoring another from a free. Ger O’Keefe then pointed before Courtney scored Newtown’s first goal with a great shot past the Brookeborough keeper.

Dara Rooney got a point from play before Sean Conlon found himself free in on goal, finishing superbly.

Aidan Boyle claimed the Heber’s fifth and final point before Fitzpatrick finished off a fantastic individual performance with his ninth point of the game.

Brookeborough manager Donal Boyle spoke to the Herald to reflect on the game.

“As has been the way this year, we missed too many chances in the first half. It should have far closer at half-time than it ended up being. The damage was done in first half, and we faded in the second, all credit to Newtown though.”