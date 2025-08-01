New water stations latest step in environment plan

NEW water refill stations have been installed in Enniskillen as a plan to promote sustainability and reduce single-use plastic in the town.

Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) is behind plan to make the town more environmentally-friendly, supported by cross-border climate action funding.

The new free-to-use refill stations, which were installed at the start of the summer, are located at the Buttermarket and at Eden Street.

The Buttermarket station will serve local shoppers, artists, and tourists in this bustling creative quarter, while the Eden Street unit will support footfall along one of the town’s key commercial thoroughfares.

Noelle McAloon, Enniskillen BID manager, said the investment underscored the town’s growing reputation as a leader in community-led sustainability.

“These refill stations are a simple but impactful step toward reducing plastic waste and encouraging healthy, eco-conscious choices among residents and visitors alike,” she said.

“We’re delighted to be working with partners across the border to make Enniskillen a greener, cleaner town.”

The water station project was made possible through funding from the Department of Environment, Climate & Communications in the South, which supports collaborative environmental initiatives across both sides of the border.

Ms McAloon said the stations would “complement a broader movement across Enniskillen, where a growing number of businesses are prioritising sustainability.”

“Local favourites like Pat’s Bar, now using compostable packaging and eliminating plastic straws, and Erne Adventures, which offers eco-friendly hydrobike experiences on Lough Erne, are just two examples of how Enniskillen is embracing green innovation,” she said.

The Enniskillen water stations have a smart flushing system that will auto flush in order to ensure that in slack periods water is always fresh and not stagnant to ensure safe healthy water.

The spout on the water stations is unique to this brand that is fully covered and fully protected from human contact and is coated with silver nanoparticles which destroys all microorganisms from the water.

Furthermore the water stations are contactless, so once you place your bottle under the nozzle it will activate the water.

Ms McAloon said Enniskillen BID would continue to champion initiatives that blend economic growth with environmental responsibility.

“From supporting circular economy practices to promoting low-carbon tourism, the BID is committed to helping Enniskillen thrive as a sustainable destination,” she said.