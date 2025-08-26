New RNLI navigator completes 2nd call-out in 48 hours

Matthew Nelson, a Carrybridge local, who has volunteered with Carrybridge Lifeboat for the past five and a half years, has successfully completed his Navigator Pass Out.

There was little time to rest for Matthew however as the lifeboat was called out by the Coastguard twice in the following days where he put his new skills into practice navigating the lifeboat.

On Saturday 23 August at 4:52pm Carrybridge inshore lifeboat, Douglas Euan & Kay Richards, was requested by the Coastguard to attend a 35ft vessel with four people on board which had run aground on the North side of Naan Island.

Advertisement

The volunteer crew located and came along side the casualty vessel and assessed the four people on board who were safe and well and were all wearing lifejackets. The lifeboat crew then assessed the casualty vessel for any damage and water ingress and found all to be in a safe condition, with the craft being grounded.

Due to its current location just off the main navigation channel, and to avoid other craft from entering the same area to assist, the Helm took the decision to refloat the vessel, with the owner’s permission. This was carried out successfully however the casualties had encountered mechanical issues with their engine which required the lifeboat to tow the craft to Knockninny public jetty where they were handed over to Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team.

On Monday 25 August at 1:45pm the lifeboat again was requested by the Coastguard to attend a 16ft vessel with three people and a dog on board which had broken down two miles downstream of Belturbet.

The volunteer crew located the casualty vessel and assessed the three people on board who were safe and well and were all wearing lifejackets. The lifeboat crew then assessed the casualty vessel for any damage and water ingress and found all to be in a safe condition, with the craft having broken down.

Due to its current location just off the main navigation channel, the amount of weed in the area and to avoid other craft from entering the same area to assist, the Helm took the decision to tow the vessel. The crew and dog from the craft were transferred to the lifeboat and with the owner’s permission the vessel was towed to Trial Bay where they were handed over to Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team.

Speaking following the pass out, Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI said: ‘‘I am very proud of the way Matthew has excelled with his lifeboat training. As a station we are delighted with the exceptional progress that Matthew has made and understand that there is a large time commitment made by our volunteers and we want to acknowledge this effort.

“With regards to the call outs over the past few days we would advise all boat users before setting out on your journey to please plan your route ahead using the relevant charts for the area and carry out regular checks of your current position whilst you proceed. Have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble and have lifejackets for all on board. If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’