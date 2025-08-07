New podcast launch aims to break stigma in Fermanagh

A group of Fermanagh women have come together to launch a new podcast aimed at breaking stigma and supporting those struggling with their sexuality in the local community.

The ‘Little Town Big Queeries’ podcast was created by friends Leah Parton, Billie Atkinson, Amber Leigh, and Leah McBride. Their friendship has spanned over five years, with their shared queer experiences helping to strengthen their bond.

Billie said the idea came from a need for representation.

“When I graduated college with a visual arts degree, I couldn’t find a job in that field, so I decided to create one instead,” she said.

“We started the podcast on YouTube and Spotify to make space for conversations that don’t often happen online.”

Leah Parton said it was difficult growing up queer in Fermanagh.

“It’s a small town with a strong religious history,” she said. “That can make it hard for people to feel accepted when they’re different.

“There just wasn’t any queer media for young people like us to relate to.”

The podcast is informal and honest, “just a bunch of friends talking,” according to Billie. The aim is to normalize conversations about queerness and create a safe space for anyone feeling isolated.

“Growing up queer in a small town can feel lonely,” Leah said. “You might not see anyone like you or have anyone to talk to.

“That’s why we wanted to make a space where people feel less alone.”

Both Leah and Billie opened up about their personal journeys. Billie said she struggled with her identity for years.

“I thought you had to be either gay or straight,” she said. “I didn’t know bisexuality was even an option until I met others like me.”

Leah said her experience was different. “I felt lucky not to face backlash. But the podcast is good at showing different perspectives – whether someone found acceptance or had to fight for it.”

The team encourage listeners to send in questions or topic suggestions. In the future, they hope to invite family members on the show to explore other viewpoints.

“We want people to know it’s okay not to have everything figured out,” Leah said. “You’ll find your people.”

For anyone struggling, support is available through local groups such as The Find Centre for under 17s and The Rainbow Project for over 17s.

Though self-funded, the podcast is fuelled by passion, and the team hope it will help shift attitudes in Fermanagh.