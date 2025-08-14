New high street home for Enniskillen Foodbank

HAVING supported thousands of local people in the last year, and over 100 last month alone, Enniskillen Foodbank is in the process of moving to a more accessible premises on Enniskillen High Street.

Currently based at the The Lakes Vineyard Church on Cross Street, the busy local service is moving to the old Golden Arrow building on Townhall street.

John Shades, who co-founded the foodbank in 2011 with his wife Charlene, said the current location has had its challenges.

Advertisement

“The current premises is made up of two floors, so everything has to be carried up and down the stairs. It’s never really been ideal,” he said.

The Foodbank supported over 5,000 people last year alone. In July, it distributed 780 kilos of food, reaching 104 people in just one month.

“I think the foodbank is important because at this point in time, everybody’s struggling and people need a bit of extra support,” Mr Shades said.

“It doesn’t matter what the circumstances, but there should never be children gone without food.”

He added that people from all walks of life come through their doors.

“We see people with physical and mental disabilities, some struggling with addictions, and even those in professional jobs. Some have gone from two incomes to one, or lost their income completely.

“Others have seen their businesses fold, and plus the cost of living just keeps rising,” he said.

Advertisement

The Foodbank is supported by over 24 volunteers and is entirely dependent on community donations.

“I’m proud but if it wasn’t for the volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“Plus, donations we give out come directly from the community. It’s not just about us , it’s about the whole county coming together to support each other. That’s what I’m proud of.”

The foodbank is currently in need of specific items, including tea, coffee, long-life milk, tinned meat, and tinned vegetables.

Support is available via referral from agencies like Social Services, Citizens Advice, Sure Start, and others. Walk-ins can receive up to six weeks of help over six months.

The new premises will open to the public within the next two weeks, with regular Enniskillen hours on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 12pm.

Weekly pop-up foodbanks also operate in Newtownbutler, Belleek, and Irvinestown, offering additional support across the county.