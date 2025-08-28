New app builds community for solo women in Fermanagh

IN A world where social milestones often revolve around relationships and family, one Fermanagh woman is flipping the narrative.

Imelda McAloon, from Roslea, has launched ‘Willow’, a free community app designed specifically for women navigating life solo, whether by choice or by circumstance.

The aim is to build a space where women can feel seen, supported, and celebrated for walking a different path.

Advertisement

Through resources, online and in-person events, and an active community, Willow creates a space where women can share experiences, find friendships, and explore opportunities for joy and growth.

“When I moved back to Fermanagh in 2021 after 10 years in London, I found it really hard to settle,” Imelda told the ‘Herald.

“I was living with my parents again after 15 years away, going through heartbreak, and discovering that most of my school friends quite understandably had families and busy lives of their own.

“I used to sit at home on a Saturday night thinking, there must be other women going through this too, but where are they? So I decided to create the community I was looking for myself.”

The early response from users has shown just how deeply Willow is resonating with its audience.

“It’s been really encouraging. So many women I speak to tell me that a community like Willow is long overdue, and that they’re relieved to finally see something created just for them,” Imelda added.

“We already have women from across Ireland joining, and I often hear the same thing: ‘I thought I was the only one feeling this way.’ For them, finding Willow feels like finding a home – a space where they can belong without having to explain themselves.

Advertisement

“That kind of feedback makes me realise how important and needed this community really is.”

Willow’s first expert-led event, ‘Financial Wellness for Women’ with Deirdre McCarthy of Financial Literacy Ireland (FLIT.ie), takes place online on September 3 from 7.30–8.30pm.

This free event will explore how women can take control of their financial wellbeing at every stage of life.

“We will look at what women can do (north and south) to improve their finances at every stage of their lives,” she said.

To book a place, go to www.mywillow.ie and follow the instructions to get the app.