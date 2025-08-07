Mum’s warning after emergency transfer from SWAH

The withdrawal of emergency general surgery at South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has sparked mounting concern among local residents, many of whom fear the long-term impact on timely and effective care.

One local family has now shared their firsthand experience, offering insight into the reality faced by patients following the controversial change.

Laura Pickett, who lives between Belcoo and Garrison, has spoken out about the ordeal her son Monty Driver endured last month when urgent appendicitis led to a lengthy ambulance transfer from SWAH to Altnagelvin Hospital.

Advertisement

She believes the complications he experienced could have been avoided if emergency surgery had still been available locally.

“On Monday, July 14 – which was a public holiday here – I drove my son to the A&E at the SWAH. He’d been suffering from severe vomiting, abdominal pain and a high temperature for 24 hours,” Laura told the Herald.

“Monty had surgery when we lived in England for a large kidney stone, so I suspected a recurrence of the problem.”

They arrived at SWAH just after 11am.

Bloods were taken, but it was nearly four hours before a doctor was seen.

Results showed a very high infection marker. An X-ray and later a CT scan eventually confirmed appendicitis.

Late that evening, it was decided that Monty needed to be blue-lighted to Altnagelvin for surgery.

“On arrival in the early hours of July 15, doctors said the situation was now urgent and surgery couldn’t wait,” Laura continued.

“Monty was operated on at around 1.30am. His appendix was found to be leaking… it burst when the surgeon attempted to remove it.”

Advertisement

Monty remained in Altnagelvin for several days before being discharged on Friday, July 18.

“Staff at all hospitals – and particularly the ambulance crew – were professional and efficient,” said Laura.

“But my concern is that if surgery had been available at SWAH, the appendix wouldn’t have been left to rupture.

“As a result, four litres of medical wash had to be used to remove infected fluid that had spread through his internal organs. That added significantly to Monty’s pain, recovery time and hospital stay.”

Local campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) said it is ‘extremely grateful’ to families who are sharing their stories.

“We cannot highlight enough the importance of these real patient experiences,” a spokesperson said.