Mum runs for Fermanagh Down Syndrome Support Group

When Chloe Gallagher took on the challenge of the Enniskillen 10K, she did so with a powerful motivation – her son, Jack.

Determined to give back to the local group that has supported her family, Chloe ran to raise funds for the Fermanagh Down Syndrome Support Group, which has played an important role in Jack’s journey and the lives of many others across the county.

“My husband Donal and myself are proud parents of two amazing boys Dara (9) and Jack (5),” Chloe said.

“Jack has Down Syndrome. He is beautiful strong and absolutely amazing. He’s my baby! Jack is very much non verbal. We use makaton to communicate and his favourite sign is ‘ice cream’! He absolutely adores his big brother! Dara is such a kind, gentle and caring wee man. He often says, “He’s a cute wee man isn’t he Mummy”. He’s very proud of Jack.”

During his first 18 months of life Jack underwent six operations including two major heart operations. Jack is now in Primary 1 and is a very happy wee boy who loves life.

On Saturday, June 14 Chloe completed the Enniskillen 10k, raising £3048.50 for Fermanagh Down Syndrome Support Group.

“Can I make a special thanks for all donations and support. I only anticipated £1000, raising this amount is amazing and I couldn’t have done it without everyone involved,” Chloe said.

“Jack just finished p1 in St Ronan’s Primary School. Big thank you to Sinead Wilson who has been such a huge support throughout. Jack will miss you.”

Fermanagh Down Syndrome Group provides a range of social, educational and recreational activities for parents, carers of and individuals with Down’s Syndrome within Fermanagh and surrounding district, providing them with the opportunity to avail of activities that assist advance their education, protect their health, receive advice and information, social interaction all of which improve their conditions of life.