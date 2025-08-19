+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Multiple charges follow Derrylin hit-and-run

Posted: 11:03 am August 19, 2025

MULTIPLE charges arising from an alleged hit-and-run have been put to a 58-year-old driver.
Zdzislaw Bartczak from Aghyoule Road, Derrylin is accused of driving after consuming excess alcohol and without a licence or insurance.
He is also charged with failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident in which damage was caused and failing to report this to police.
District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Bartczak on continuing bail to return to court on August 18.

