Missing person found after search in Enniskillen

A missing person has been found and brought to safety following a extensive search operation in Enniskillen yesterday (August 12).

The search, led by Community Rescue Service and supported by teams from the PSNI and SARDA-IN, covered extensive and challenging terrain throughout the day.

“Despite the vast yet difficult terrain we are happy to report that at 16:47hrs this evening a Community Rescue Search team located the missing person and brought them to a place of safety,” a spokesperson from Community Rescue Service Western District said.

“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search. We also wish this person well on their road to recovery.