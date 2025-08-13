+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Missing person found after search in Enniskillen

Posted: 9:18 am August 13, 2025
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

A missing person has been found and brought to safety following a extensive search operation in Enniskillen yesterday (August 12).

The search, led by Community Rescue Service and supported by teams from the PSNI and SARDA-IN, covered extensive and challenging terrain throughout the day.

“Despite the vast yet difficult terrain we are happy to report that at 16:47hrs this evening a Community Rescue Search team located the missing person and brought them to a place of safety,” a spokesperson from Community Rescue Service Western District said.
 
“We would like to thank everyone who assisted in the search. We also wish this person well on their road to recovery.
 
“The Community Rescue Service – Helping keep our communities safe!”

