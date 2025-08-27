+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportSoccerMissed chances cost Galaxy
Jamal Tavares gathers the ball on the run as he drives forward for Enniskillen Galaxy

Missed chances cost Galaxy

Posted: 11:30 am August 27, 2025

F&W Division 3

Enniskillen Galaxy 0  St. Patrick’s 2

By Patrick McKernan

ST Patrick’s battled to a strong away victory over Enniskillen Galaxy on Saturday at the Lakeland Forum as they continue to make a strong start to the Division Three season.

The result leaves the Castlederg side sitting second in the early-season table, while Galaxy remain without a point in seventh.

The first half was competitive but short on clear chances, with Galaxy the sharper side.

They strung together smooth passing moves that repeatedly dragged the St. Pat’s midfield out of position.

This play could not be replicated in the final third, with a solid St. Pat’s defence rarely tested.

Galaxy had the two best chances of the half. First James Tavares missed a one-on-one, before Peter Law headed over from six yards when scoring looked easier.

The second half began brighter for St. Pat’s, who played with greater shape and rhythm, forcing errors from the Galaxy side that they themselves had been guilty of in the first period.

The visitors got their reward, albeit fortuitously, when a set-piece scramble ricocheted off Galaxy defender James McMurray and fell kindly for Thomas McMenamin, who tucked it around the keeper.

From there, St. Pat’s dictated the pattern of play, and despite Galaxy’s pressure, they could not break down the Castlederg side’s resolute defence.

The away win was sealed five minutes from time when Galaxy were caught on the break, Ben Harper latching onto the pass and finishing calmly from close range.

St. Patrick’s manager Niall Caterson said he was “delighted with the win”.

“Delighted with the win and obviously the results so far in the season,” Caterson said.

“All our eyes are on the match against Enniskillen Rovers next week. That promises to be an important match in our season.”

Posted: 11:30 am August 27, 2025
