Mid-table battle goes the way of visitors Devenish

Westville Hotel Senior Football League Div 1

Belnaleck 0-11 Devenish 1-12

By Pauric McGurn

BOTH these sides had mid-table finishes in Division 1 this season with Devenish getting the better of Belnaleck last Friday evening.

A Jamie Flanagan goal for Enda Lyons’ side on 16 minutes propelled Devenish into a 0-7 to 1-5 interval lead.

Fionan O’Brien again showed his class with points from frees and from play as Devenish bossed the early part of the second half, however a Garvan Quigley inspired comeback looked on before the visitors finished just that bit stronger and claimed a four point victory.

Lorcan O’Brien and Che Cullen exchanged early scores before Taidgh O’Brien came forward to hit a superb score for the away side on seven minutes.

Feargal Keenan levelled matters but Malachy O’Flanagan and Fionan O’Brien moved Devenish two clear, 0-2 to 0-4.

Jamie Flanagan then found space and he raced through on goal before finishing with real aplomb as Devenish started to get on top around the middle and on the scoreboard.

James Speight and Garvan Quigley replied for the home side and Quigley pointed again for Belnaleck as they came right back into the contest, 0-5 to 1-4.

A Fionan O’Brien free made it a three point game with 26 minutes played, however Belnaleck finished the half with two more Garvan Quigley scores as the sides went in at the break, 0-7 to 1-5.

Devenish started the second half with real determination and two Fionan O’Brien points were quickly followed by a Daniel McGovern two pointer as Lyons’ side looked well primed to move well clear.

Belnaleck though didn’t panic and Bryan Owens and Kane Connor pointed to leave a goal between them, 0-9 to 1-9.

Thomas McHugh came forward for Devenish on 45 minutes and pointed after good work by Malachy O’Flanagan, while at the other end Garvan Quigley pointed after skatting past three Devenish defenders.

Fionan O’Brien made it a four point game on 55 minutes as he split the posts after a good exchange of passes in the lead up from Jamie Flanagan and Daniel McGovern, but again Garvan Quigley was able to reply for Belnaleck with a point as time ticked down, 0-11 to 1-11.

With three minutes played of additional time Belnaleck were searching for an equalising goal, however it was Devenish who hit the final score of the game as Thomas McHugh again came forward to register and claim a hard-fought four point victory.

Belnaleck now head into the Senior Football Championship, while for Devenish they will hope to carry this form into the Intermediate grade.

Referee: Karol Bradshaw (St Patricks Donagh)