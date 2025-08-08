Michael Kerr remembered during Cuilcagh climb

THE FAMILY and friends of Michael Kerr, whose sudden death stunned the county, came together on Saturday to climb Cuilcagh Mountain in his memory, marking his Month’s Mind.

On the morning of August 2, more than 300 people gathered to walk the iconic ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in honour of Michael — a talented footballer, respected manager, and devoted father-of-three.

From a young age, Michael stood out as a gifted sportsman, representing Northern Ireland Schoolboys before becoming a key player and successful manager with Enniskillen Rangers over the past decade.

Advertisement

His father, Dessie Kerr, shared touching memories of Michael’s deep connection to the mountain.

“In 2020, Michael climbed Cuilcagh every day for 30 days to raise money for charity, and he walked it many times after that too. He loved it,” Dessie recalled.

Saturday’s walk not only honoured Michael’s memory but also helped raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest.

“It went 100 percent — it was a great day for it,” Dessie said.

“There were over 300 people, it was a massive turnout, it was unreal. It was a beautiful morning, and people made it to the top in no time. Some took longer, but fair play to everyone who did it.

“Some struggled, especially those not used to walking, but they made it to the top anyway.”

He continued, “As long as raising awareness can save somebody’s life down the line, we’ll be happy. It was never about finishing — it was about taking part. Crossing the start line was what mattered most.”

Advertisement

“I was delighted with the amount of people that turned up it was fantastic. It was amazing to have everyone together.”

There’s hope that the walk will continue annually, bringing people together to remember Michael and raise awareness.