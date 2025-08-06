+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAMcLaughlin steps down as Fermanagh U20 manager

McLaughlin steps down as Fermanagh U20 manager

Posted: 5:18 pm August 6, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH GAA has confirmed that Maurice McLaughlin has stepped down as county under-20 manager.

In a statement released on social media, Fermanagh GAA said they “sincerely thank” McLaughlin for his contribution over the past seven years as minor and under-20 manager.

“Fermanagh U20 Football Manager Maurice McLoughlin has informed Fermanagh GAA that does not intent to continue in the role as U20 manger,” the statement read.

Advertisement

“We sincerely thank Maurice for his work and commitment over the last 7 years, between U20 and Minor teams.  

“Also we express our gratitude and thanks to all the various members of Maurice’s backroom teams over the years, and we wish them all well in the future.”

Fermanagh GAA also added that ‘the process for selecting a new U20 football manager will commence in line with the normal Fermanagh GAA process for selecting managers’.

Related posts:

New ‘MacNean’ hurling club bridges the border Harps take top spot after win over Erne Gaels Derrygonnelly Ladies power into the last four

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:18 pm August 6, 2025
Top
Advertisement