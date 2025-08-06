McLaughlin steps down as Fermanagh U20 manager

FERMANAGH GAA has confirmed that Maurice McLaughlin has stepped down as county under-20 manager.

In a statement released on social media, Fermanagh GAA said they “sincerely thank” McLaughlin for his contribution over the past seven years as minor and under-20 manager.

“Fermanagh U20 Football Manager Maurice McLoughlin has informed Fermanagh GAA that does not intent to continue in the role as U20 manger,” the statement read.

“We sincerely thank Maurice for his work and commitment over the last 7 years, between U20 and Minor teams.

“Also we express our gratitude and thanks to all the various members of Maurice’s backroom teams over the years, and we wish them all well in the future.”

Fermanagh GAA also added that ‘the process for selecting a new U20 football manager will commence in line with the normal Fermanagh GAA process for selecting managers’.