McKenna ready for ‘hard-fought contest’ in League Final

DERRYGONNELLY vice-captain Gary McKenna is expecting a “hard-fought contest” when the Harps take on neighbours Erne Gaels in the Division One Final in Brewster Park on Sunday.

Sean Flanagan’s Harps and Declan Bonner’s Belleek are well acquainted with one another and they’re expected to serve up a fiery and competitive fixture when they meet this weekend at the County ground.

Gary McKenna, who will lead the line for the Harps, is ready for the challenge.

“We both know each other well at this stage. We know nothing is going to come easy and it will be a hard-fought contest. It should be a good game come Sunday,” explained the Harps forward.

It’ll be a special family affair for the McKenna’s on Sunday when Gary, who got married to his wife Shauna earlier this year, lines out alongside his younger brothers Aidan, Bryan and Niall.

Representing Derrygonnelly in a league final is an occasion to savour, said the Harps forward.

“It’s always good to play alongside the brothers and a nice thing for our parents [John and Mairead] and family. The connections on the pitch come that bit easier too,” McKenna explained.

“We have plenty of brothers throughout the squad which show that. This whole group have grown up and played together for a number of years now and we are an extremely tight-knit group.”

Derrygonnelly enjoyed a strong start to their season, winning their first seven league games, to book their spot in the Division One league decider, with two matches to spare.

Their reserve men’s squad has also competed strong, securing their place in the Reserve A Football Championship Final, where they’ll play either Devenish or Newtownbutler next weekend.

McKenna said that making a league final was one of their goals from the season’s outset.

“At the start of the year, the aim is always to have a good league campaign and make the final which we have done,” explained the Harps forward.

“I don’t think we had two games that had the same team playing so we have used the full squad throughout, getting valuable minutes into everyone which is good going forward.”

While McKenna is one of the more experienced players in the Derrygonnelly squad, a young cohort of players have helped push the Harps on so far this season.

Bryan McKenna, Rory Smyth, Aidan Duffy and Conall Rasdale have all been impressive during their appearances in the league for Derrygonnelly, getting a good amount of time for the Harps.

Derrygonnelly still have plenty of experience in their side with Michael Jones, Eamon McHugh, Stephen and Shane McGullion and Leigh Jones winning multiple championship medals.

McKenna feels there’s a good blend of youth and experience within the Harps squad.

“It’s obviously very important for all players, but especially for the younger lads to get a taste of senior football,” said McKenna.

“There has been some good tests during the league which players have impressed in and will give the management some headaches when trying to pick the team.

“There’s plenty of competition for places which is exactly what you want in the group.”