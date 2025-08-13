McDade helps to see ’Skea across the line

CRUST & CRUMB SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV 2

Lisnaskea 2-15 Newtownbutler 1-13

By Patrick McKiernan

LISNASKEA ensured they will remain in Division Two next year as Joe McDade inspired them to victory over Derrylin on Friday night at Emmett Park.

With Tempo breathing down their necks for the fourth-place survival spot, any slip-up could have been costly, but they stayed composed throughout to secure the two points.

Diarmuid Owens opened his account after two minutes with the first of his ten points, a sweet effort from play, before Sean Keenan replied for Lisnaskea with a free from thirteen metres.

Owens added two more points, including a lovely effort from just inside the arc, before Fearghal McGovern chipped in to extend Derrylin’s lead to three.

Joe McDade then seized control of the game for ‘Skea, first charging through the Derrylin defence to clip a point under pressure. Moments later, he took a pass, shifted to his side, and set up Mark Little, who slotted into the net from close range.

McDade then latched onto a grounded loose ball and tried an audacious back-heel goal effort, only to see it rebound off the bar. Sean Little reacted quickest to gather possession and knocked it over.

Derrylin hit back with a beautiful two-point free with ten minutes remaining of the first half and Luke Flanagan followed up with a point.

The half closed off with a Mark Little point for the Emmetts before Owens responded for the O’Connell’s with another great point from play.

Owens maintained his scoring form into the second half with a point from play to level the match.

Lisnaskea then grabbed their second goal as Sean Keenan reacted fastest to a rebound to palm into the net.

An Ethan McCaffrey two-point free and Dylan Tierney point from play opened the ‘Skea lead to 2-11 to 0-11.

With full time closing in, brothers Joe and Justy McDade added points to push the Emmetts further clear. Derrylin’s Owens, who had a game to remember, responded with another fine two-pointer.

With two minutes to go Tom Lunney sent in a high ball which was grasped by Cathair Shannon, who flicked it past Ethan McCaffrey for a Derrylin goal.

Aidan Keenan, in his last game for Lisnaskea before an imminent move to Australia, scored the final point of the game to leave for Oz on a high note.